Eyeing National Role, KCR's Punjab Trip Today With Arvind Kejriwal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet in Chandigarh today families of 600 farmers who died during the nationwide agitation against three contentious farm laws, eventually forcing a rollback.

Mr Rao, who also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav yesterday, will be accompanied to Punjab by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Telangana Chief Minister will give them a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each, officials said.

A day before Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Chandigarh, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Vijay Singla gave a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of five people in Mansa who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress has accused Mr Rao of 'double standards' on addressing issue of farmers. Telangana Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the Chief Minister has turned a blind eye to the suicide of more than 8000 farmers in his state.

"If he was so concerned about the farmers, why did he support the farm laws brought in by the centre earlier," he said.

The Telangana Chief Minister arrived in Delhi on Saturday as part of his tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. He visited a Delhi government school yesterday and said his government will set up model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi.

On May 26, Mr Rao will meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda In Bengaluru. He will then go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the following day to meet social activist Anna Hazare.

He will then visit West Bengal and Bihar to meet the families of the soldiers who died at Galwan Valley during a standoff with China, an official release said

With Telangana firmly under his belt, the political craftsman, now seeks a greater space for himself in national politics should a non-BJP, non-Congress front materialises amid growing aspirations of regional satraps eyeing a piece of New Delhi's power pie.