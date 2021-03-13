Eyeing Long-Haul, Farmers Build Brick Homes By Highway At Delhi Border

Heartening visuals show demonstrators building homes with minimal resources.

Eyeing long haul, farmers protesting against three contentious agricultural laws since late November have now started constructing brick houses near Delhi's border. After braving winter chills, facing internet curbs and other restrictions to confine movement - such as barbed wires - over the last three months, demonstrators are prepared to intensify their agitation and continue their sit-in amid a deadlock with the government.

At Tikri border near Haryana, protesters can be seen constructing these houses on their own. They are paying for the construction material but not for labour; the estimated cost for each house is around Rs 20,000-25,000.

With Delhi bracing for summer, weather happens to be a key factor for the demonstrators' decision to move from tents.

For many, their tractors had turned into temporary shelters. But harvest season is around, and many protesters say, they had to send the tractors back to the villages.

Even after more than 10 rounds of talks, government and farmers have not yet reached a conclusion on three farm laws, which the protesters say will leave at the mercy of corporates.

On March 26, an all-India strike or Bharat Bandh has been called by protesters' bodies as they complete four months of agitation.

A joint convention will be organised with trade unions and other mass organisations for planning the Bharat Bandh, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body to farmer unions, has said.

On January 26, farmers' tractor rally had ended in violence leading to several arrests.