Eye On Business, PM To Hardsell India At World Economic Forum: 10 Facts
The Indian presence this year in Davos is the largest in the 48-year history of the WEF. Nearly 130 Indian CEOs are attending the annual event in which over 2,000 business leaders and 70 heads of state and governments will participate.
PM Narendra Modi in Zurich while on his way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet
Davos, Switzerland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Switzerland's Zurich on Monday evening and is headed to the snow-covered mountain resort of Davos, where he will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), the first Indian PM to do so in over 20 years. PM Modi, who will be in Davos for about 24 hours, has a packed schedule as he pitches India as an investment destination and major driver of global economic growth. There are huge billboards atop buildings and even on buses in Davos promoting India and Indian companies and chai and pakoda are in high demand.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to the WEF meet in Davos:
PM Modi's first engagement in Davos is a meeting with Swiss President Alain Bersetand later this evening, after which he will attend a reception hosted by India at the Congress Center - the main venue of the WEF.
Nearly 1,500 delegates are expected to participate in the reception that will showcase India's strides in ease of doing business and the opportunities it offers for prospective investors. Participants will get a glimpse of India's rich culture and a taste of Indian cuisine. There will also be a live Yoga session.
PM Modi will also host a roundtable dinner at which nearly 40 global industry bosses from 18 countries will take part. Some of them include Airbus CEO Dirk Hoke, Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi and WEF founder Professor Klaus Schwab. The dinner will also be attended by 20 Indian CEOs. These 60 companies have a cumulative market cap of $3.3 trillion.
The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world, PM Modi said in a statement before leaving for Davos.
PM Modi will also interact with 120 members of the International Business Council, a group that is part of the WEF and includes top global business leaders.
The Indian delegation, led by industry body Confederation of Indian industry, has top industrialists like Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Bajaj Group promoter Rahul Bajaj, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and music legend Elton John will be felicitated tonight at the 24th Annual Crystal Awards.
Ahead of the meet, WEF's Inclusive Development Index - an annual measure of countries based on growth and development, inclusion and equity - has ranked India 62nd on a list of 103 countries. China ranks 26th while Pakistan is 47th.