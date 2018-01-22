Eye On Business, PM To Hardsell India At World Economic Forum: 10 Facts

PM Narendra Modi in Zurich while on his way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meet

Davos, Switzerland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Switzerland's Zurich on Monday evening and is headed to the snow-covered mountain resort of Davos, where he will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), the first Indian PM to do so in over 20 years. PM Modi, who will be in Davos for about 24 hours, has a packed schedule as he pitches India as an investment destination and major driver of global economic growth. There are huge billboards atop buildings and even on buses in Davos promoting India and Indian companies and chai and pakoda are in high demand.