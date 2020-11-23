'Need Lot Of Prayers': Assam Minister On Tarun Gogoi's 'Critical' Health

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, 86, became unconscious on Saturday, and was put on life support.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition has become "extremely critical", said doctors overseeing his treatment in Guwahati for post-Covid complications over the past month. The 86-year-old veteran Congress leader has been on life support for two days and his health condition, according to doctors, worsened further on Monday morning.

"After recovering from coronavirus, Mr Gogoi development several complications. He has been on complete life support machines over the last two days. Today morning, his condition turned extremely critical. We are only getting some signs from his brain and a little eye movement. All other organs have stopped functioning. It is a multiple organ failure. I don't think doctors can do much from this stage onwards. We need a lot of prayers from the people for him," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

National leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have called Mr Gogoi's son, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, enquiring about his health.

Mr Gogoi's family, including his wife and daughter, are at the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, Mr Gogoi had become "completely unconscious" after difficulty in breathing, and had suffered multiple organ dysfunction. He was put on life support machines, with doctors at the Gauhati hospital using a mix of medicines and dialysis to revive his organs.

Mr Gogoi's health condition had improved marginally on Sunday when he displayed some positive signs like "spontaneous hand and eye movement". Doctors had said that he had become "semi-conscious", but his urine output remained a cause of concern.

Gauhati hospital Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma had said though Mr Gogoi was "haemodynamically stable", the next 24 hours would be critical to his recovery.

A team of nine doctors has been overseeing Mr Gogoi's health in consultation with experts from Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences who have ruled out the possibility of shifting him outside the state in this condition.

Tarun Gogoi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on August 25 and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital the next day. He had recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital after two months.

Earlier this month, on November 2, he had to be re-admitted because of post-Covid complications, and was put on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday.