Sushma Swaraj Holds Bilateral Talks With Guinea's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with the Foreign Minister of Guinea, Mamadi Toure, over a broad range of issues, her ministry said in a statement.Mr Toure met his Indian counterpart and the two expressed happiness over the "cordial and friendly relationship" between their countries.Sushma Swaraj also welcomed the ratification of the Framework Agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by Guinea and extended an invitation to the African country to attend the summit-level meeting of the founder members of the ISA in New Delhi.The ISA initiative is being spearheaded by India. "Foreign Minister Toure and EAM (Ms Swaraj) exchanged views on a broad range of subjects, covering bilateral friendship and cooperation," the statement said.Mr Toure appreciated India's support to his country's economic development. On her part, Ms Swaraj conveyed India's readiness to assist in developmental cooperation, including lines of credit and capacity building, in the West African country."She (Ms Swaraj) requested FM Toure that Guinea may propose new projects for financing through LoC, announced during IAFS (India-Africa Forum Summit) III," the statement said.