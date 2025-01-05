British Tourist Becomes The First To Visit Remote Tribes In Papua New Guinea: "It Was Incredible"

British adventurer Daniel Pinto has made history as the first tourist to visit several indigenous tribes in Papua New Guinea. On a quest to explore all 195 countries, 27-year-old Pinto has already visited 138 nations. Last month, he spent three weeks in Papua New Guinea, where he immersed himself in the lives of 10 distinct tribes, including the fascinating skeleton tribe, crocodile people, and spirit birds. To achieve this remarkable feat, Mr Pinto conducted extensive research on the tribes before arriving in the country and collaborated with local guides to navigate the remote regions, the New York Post reported.

During his stay, he lived among 10 distinct tribes and actively participated in various ceremonies, attended a local wedding, went on hunting trips, and resided in traditional homes and guesthouses. The adventurer said he received a warm reception from the tribes he visited in Papua New Guinea, describing them as extremely friendly and welcoming.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram, he wrote, "I was the first tourist to visit the remote island of Tumleo! Located 2 km from the town of Aitape, it is home to its own unique culture, language, and traditions. After just a few minutes of stepping foot on the island, I was proudly told that I was the first-ever visitor!"

Mr Pinto described Papua New Guinea as "the last frontier," expressing his awe at the opportunity to visit tribes that remained untouched by tourism.

"Papua New Guinea is one of the last places where you can do stuff that nobody else has done. It still has villages and tribes that people have not visited yet. I found it incredible that in 2024 I was the first tourist that some tribes have ever seen. That is why I love the country, it was incredible and the people were so friendly," he said.

"It is very raw, very remote, and is considered a bit dangerous. People will tell you not to go out at night, there are a lot of roads that have high jacking problems so I spent five hours travelling by boat as the road was too dangerous," he added.

During his time with the Spirit Bird Tribe, he witnessed two significant rituals: one to safeguard their sacred waterfall and another to commemorate the joy of birth. "I stayed with the crocodile people who have these amazing scars on their body when they go from a teenager to an adult. The scars make it look like they have crocodile skin. One tribe got fully naked, then covered themselves in clay and painted their face orange to celebrate births as a thank you to God," he said.

However, his most memorable experience was attending a tribal wedding ceremony. While he admitted that certain aspects of the ritual made him feel "uncomfortable," he overall found the experience "interesting".

As a self-proclaimed "danger tourist," Mr Pinto has a passion for exploring countries often perceived as off-limits or high-risk. He revels in venturing into uncharted territories, uncovering hidden gems, and experiencing cultures that few tourists dare to encounter. His adventures have taken him to destinations like Libya, Iraq, and Syria, showcasing his fearless spirit.