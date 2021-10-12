'Will Remain In Touch': S Jaishankar Meets Turkmenistan Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a visit to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov and discussed bilateral and regional cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Mr Jaishankar said, "Good to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Discussed our bilateral and regional cooperation. Exchanged views on neighbourhood developments. Agreed to remain in close touch."

Mr Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021. He began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

He will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

