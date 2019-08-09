Extending All Help To Flood-Hit Kerala: Navy

The Airport on Friday announced suspension of all operations till Sunday.

Extending all possible assistance to the Kerala government to deal with the flood situation, Indian Navy on Friday said it was ready to open its airport for operation of small commercial flights if the inundated Cochin International Airport remains shut for a longer period.

"In view of prevailing situation, the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is all geared up and ready to provide any assistance to the civil administration as and when required," a Defence spokesman said.

He said the state government had requested the Navy to allow the Naval air station ''Garuda'' for facilitating civil aircraft operations as the international airport suspended all operations till Sunday.

"Navy is ready to facilitate commercial aircraft operations from the Naval air station," the spokesman told PTI.

He said the operations from the Naval air station are expected to be carried out if the Cochin International Airport remains shut for a longer period.

Sources said the state government needed to get the permission of the DGCA before launching the flight operations from the Navy air station.

The Navy had opened its air station for commercial flight operations when the Cochin International Airport was hit by floods in August last year.

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy had undertaken a 14-day long rescue operations in the flood-hit Kerala during the floods in 2018.

The Naval personnel had rescued a total of 16,005 people during ''Operation Madad'', launched in August 9 last year for assisting the state administration.

