CCTV Video Shows Bikers Planting Bomb Under Punjab Cop's Car

Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosives.

A stash of explosive materials was found hidden under the sports utility vehicle of a police official in Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday.

A car cleaner noticed the object under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Sub Inspector Dilbagh Singh at the posh Ranjit Avenue locality, the police said.

An inspection of CCTV footage later revealed that two motorcycle-borne men had kept the explosive material under the SUV and fled the spot.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosive material.

Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material.