Explosive Found In Mini-Bus Carrying 20 Passengers: Jammu And Kashmir Cops

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint. police said. (Representational)

Police found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

"We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was searched and a suspected object was found at 12 pm," SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint.

The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, she said.

An investigation is on to find out what is material used in this IED, the SSP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)