Explosion In Paint Manufacturing Unit In Amritsar

An explosion took place at a paint manufacturing unit located on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar on Monday, police said.

There was no casualty in the incident but adjoining buildings developed cracks due to the blast, they said.

There was an explosion in a container filled with chemicals, police said, adding that investigations were underway to find out what caused it. A forensic team was on the spot, they said.

Firefighters put off the fire, officials said.

