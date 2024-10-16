Exploring Universe's Mysteries From India's Highest Scientific Lab In Hanle

Aerial view of the facilities at Mount Saraswati, Hanle, Ladakh

A scientific expedition organised into the high Himalayas, dubbed 'Juley Cosmos' (Juley means hello in Ladakhi), a journey to explore the mysteries of the Universe through the eyes of Indian scientists from India's highest scientific laboratory at an altitude of 4,500 meters in Ladakh's Hanle.

The Department of Science and Technology initially funded the development of the Hanle site. Most of the instruments are situated on Mount Saraswati, locally called Digpa Ratsa Ri which means 'Scorpions Mountain'. Today, many work here to maximise the output from this harsh and demanding environment.

Good results have emerged from the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the GROWTH-India Telescope (GIT) - two optical telescopes, operated remotely and in robotic mode using satellite links from ISRO's G-SAT/INSAT satellites. Both the world class facilities are used by scientists from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru.

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, says "Hanle is India's gateway to the Universe and the Himalayan Chandra Telescope has been operating here for nearly 25 years, revealing several secrets of the Universe."

Incidentally, there is no grid power here and all energy is generated using large arrays of solar panels. Even internet and mobile connectivity is patchy in Hanle. Yet, ISRO provides dedicated satellite connectivity to operate the telescopes.

Astronomers operate the telescopes remotely from Karnataka's Hoskote, but it is the engineers that brave the cold and windy conditions of Ladakh. Prof Varun Bhalerao, astrophysicist at the IIT Bombay, who operates the GROWTH-India Telescope (GIT) says it is a fully robotic, automated and data-driven telescope designed for rapid response to short lived astronomical events.

In Hanle, where clear skies provide ideal conditions for astronomical observations, a unique star party is celebrated at India's first 'Dark Sky Reserve' to aid astronomy and astro-tourism. At this Indian Himalayan science lab, tourists witness the wonders of the Milky Way, which almost seems to be within touching distance from the Mount Saraswati.

World's highest Gamma Ray Telescope, the Major Atmospheric Cerenkov Experiment (MACE), was inaugurated on October 4 by Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. Situated at 4,500 meters it is a complex instrument, which looks for the birth and death of stars. Dr Mohanty said, "The MACE Observatory is a monumental achievement for India, and it places our nation at the forefront of cosmic-ray research globally." He further added that this telescope will allow the study of high-energy gamma rays, paving the way for deeper understanding of the universe's most energetic events.

The Department of Atomic Energy wants to set up more Gamma Ray telescopes at Hanle and very soon, ISRO will also set up a unique telescope to monitor space debris at Hanle.

Scientists from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are also studying how India is shrinking every year as the Indian plate slides under the Eurasian or Tibetan Plateau. This also makes Himalayas rise every year and is also the cause of massive earthquakes in the Himalayan region. India has installed a highly accurate Global Positioning System (GPS) instrument to study this geological phenomenon. "Hanle is a high altitude sangam of science," says Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, since this unique site offers opportunity to many Indian and global scientific institutions to make use of the special facilities created here.