Explained: Latest Flare-Up In Maharashtra Over Maratha Quota Demand

Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh wave of protests over the Maratha quota demand with some of them even turning violent and leading to vandalism and arson. Beed was the worst affected in the recent violence with two legislators' houses and a Nationalist Congress Party office set on fire by the angry protesters. But the demand for Maratha reservations is not new to Maharashtra. In this article, we explain the reason behind this recent flare-up.

What Is Maratha Quota Demand?

Marathas, who constitute nearly 33% of the state's population, have been demanding the reservation in education and government jobs. The first protest demanding reservation was held in Mumbai in 1982 under the leadership of Mathadi Labour Union leader Annasaheb Patil.

In 2021, the Supreme Court had struck down Maharashtra's Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, which granted reservation to the Maratha community, for violating the 50 per cent quota limit.

The community has been seeking Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas which will enable their inclusion in the OBC category for reservation. Kunbis, who are associated with agriculture, are grouped under the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra had formed a committee led by a retired judge to look into this demand. After examining the documents of a lakh people, about 11,530 Marathas were found to have documents of being Kunbi, the committee has said in its report.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state amid the violent protests.

Recent flare-up

The fresh protests began after pro-quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil started an indefinite hunger strike on October 25. He took few sips of water on Monday after being prodded by the locals, but his hunger strike is still on.

Chief Minister Shinde on Tuesday dialled Mr Patil and assured him of a concrete decision by the state cabinet on giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community.

The violences targeted mainly the NCP legislators and offices over some alleged comments by a politician on the quota demand.

NCP MLA Prakash Solanke, whose house was vandalized and set on fire in Beed, was purportedly heard calling the quota demand a "child's game" in a widely circulated audio clip. "The person who has not even contested a gram panchayat election (seen as a dig at Manoj Patil), has become a smart person today," he allegedly said in the clip.

Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded the centre to resolve the issue of Maratha reservation by calling a special session of Parliament.