Explain 'Anti-Party Activities': Congress To Amarinder Singh's Wife

Preneet Kaur has been given a deadline of seven days to explain herself.

Congress MP Preneet Kaur has been asked to explain reports of her "anti-party" activities failing which disciplinary action would be taken against her by the party. In a letter to her by Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary, he has said they have been "continuously receiving" reports from the media and party leaders from Patiala about such activities. Ms Kaur is married to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who has launched his own political party and has vowed to dent his former party in the state.

"We are also made aware of your open announcements in the media about siding with your husband's party," Mr Choudhary said in this letter. Captain Singh floated the Punjab Lok Congress earlier this month and has said it would contest all 117 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections. Mr Singh also said that he would consider a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP if the three contentious farm laws were repealed.

"Captain Amarinder Singh has always stood by the commitment he makes. Main apne parivaar de naal haan (I am with my family)," Preneet had reportedly said while talking to media at an event in Samana. She was replying to specific queries on whether she would be joining her husband's political venture, The Indian Express had reported two days ago.

Ms Kaur has previously served in the Government of India as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2014.