Advantage BJP+ In Maharashtra, Close Fight In Jharkhand, Predict Exit Polls

Maharashtra -- the state where complication was a given in the assembly election -- has left pollsters befuddled, with three out of seven predicting a hung house and the rest leaning towards the ruling alliance. Jharkhand, where most expected a clear outcome, did not offer much clarity, with poll analysts being divided sharply down the middle. Three are of the opinion that the ruling alliance will retain the state, three others appear equally convinced that the NDA will wrest it from the INDIA bloc.

The aggregate of seven exit polls, though, indicates an NDA victory in Maharashtra. Data also indicates a close fight in Jharkhand, where the end result could be a split verdict.

The aggregate indicates that the Mahayuti -- ruling alliance of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and the BJP could win 153 seats and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the coalition of Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar and the Congress, may get 126. The majority mark in the 288-member assembly stands at 145.

In Jharkhand, currently ruled by the alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress, the NDA could marginally fall short of the magic figure of 41, ending up with just 39 seats, show the aggregate of six exit polls. The INDIA alliance, though, will be close behind with 38 seats.

Exit polls though, can often get it wrong.

People's Pulse has predicted that of the 288 seats in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti 175-195 of the 288 assembly seats. The MVA, it predicted, will get 85 to 112 seats.

Matrize also gave the NDA a big margin in Maharashtra - 150 to 170 seats and the MVA 110 to 130 seats.

P-MARQ is unclear about the outcome in Maharashtra, giving both sides a chance. The numbers of the ruling alliance, it claims, could be between 137-157 seats and the MVA 126 to 146 seats.

Lokshahi Marahi Rudra is expecting the NDA to get between 128 and 142 seats and the MVA 125 to 140 seats. A mammoth 18 to 23 seats, it expects, will go to 'Others".

In Jharkhand, the Opposition NDA will win 44 to 53 seats, and the INDIA bloc 25-37 seats, People's Pulse predicted. The majority mark in the 81-seat assembly stands at 41. Matrize expects NDA to get 42 to 47 seats and the INDIA alliance to end up with anything between 25 and 30 seats.

Times Now-JVC also expects an NDA win in Jharkhand with 40-44 seats and 30-40 for the INDIA bloc.

The only poll to predict that the ruling alliance alliance will retain Jharkhand is Axis My India, which gives it a whopping 53 seats and the NDA 25.