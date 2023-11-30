Congress Ahead In Chhattisgarh, BJP Close Behind: Exit Polls

New Delhi:
The Congress has an edge over the BJP in its bid to retain power in Chhattisgarh, multiple exit polls indicated Thursday evening. If the Congress and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel do go on and win this election, it will be a big boost for the ruling party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.
The most definitive prediction is from News24-Today's Chanakya, which gives the Congress 57 seats in the 90-member Assembly, where the majority mark is 46.
The BJP will get only 33, according to News24-Today's Chanakya
Among the rest, India TV-CNX also indicates a clear win for the Congress, with 46-56 seats for it compared to 30-40 for the BJP. Other parties and candidates will win between three and five seats.
The other exit polls give the Congress an edge but suggest it could fall short of the majority mark.
ABP News-C Voter says the Congress will win between 41 and 53 seats, and the BJP 36-48.
India Today-My Axis gives the Congress 40-50 seats and the BJP 36-46.
Republic TV-Matrize gives the Congress 44-52 seats and the BJP 34-42.
Finally, TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat indicates the Congress will claim 40-50 seats and the BJP 35-45.
It is significant the upper ranges of the ABP News and India Today give the BJP an outside shot at upsetting the Congress' apple cart in Chhattisgarh.
Health Warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.
In the 2018 election, the Congress swept to a landslide win with 68 seats to its name and the BJP, which won 49 seats in 2013, got just 15.