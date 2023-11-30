Congress Ahead In Chhattisgarh, BJP Close Behind: Exit Polls

The Congress has an edge over the BJP in its bid to retain power in Chhattisgarh, multiple exit polls indicated Thursday evening. If the Congress and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel do go on and win this election, it will be a big boost for the ruling party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The most definitive prediction is from News24-Today's Chanakya, which gives the Congress 57 seats in the 90-member Assembly, where the majority mark is 46.

The BJP will get only 33, according to News24-Today's Chanakya

Among the rest, India TV-CNX also indicates a clear win for the Congress, with 46-56 seats for it compared to 30-40 for the BJP. Other parties and candidates will win between three and five seats.