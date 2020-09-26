Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad Arrested In Drugs Case

Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau

Executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported quoting unnamed NCB sources. Mr Prasad was questioned by the NCB yesterday too.

Dharma Production owner Karan Johar denied claims that Mr Prasad is associated with the firm. Mr Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment, a company linked to Dharma Productions, in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually did not materialise, Mr Johar said.

"Neither l, nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions," Mr Johar said.

Mr Prasad's home was raided by investigators yesterday. NCB sources said Mr Prasad's name came up during interrogation of some alleged drug-peddlers.

While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested due to her alleged links with drug traffickers, digital evidence found in seized mobile phones and laptops of other accused led to intelligence on drug trade, which was verified subsequently, sources said.

The NCB says its probe is aimed at catching drug suppliers, but it is also looking at how these suppliers networked and who their clients were.

Actor Deepika Padukone was also questioned for six hours today by the NCB in Mumbai. Ms Padukone was summoned along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned yesterday.

The drugs probe that started with actor Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home has widened to include several people linked to Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty has been in jail since September 9 on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput are also among 15 arrested on the basis of 59 grams of drugs found during raids in Mumbai.

