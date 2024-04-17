Exclusive: Soldier Recounts Chhattisgarh's 4-Hour-Long Anti-Maoist Op

The Maoists were armed with Kalashnikovs, Light Machine Guns, small arms like INSAS

On the night of April 15, a search party from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were on patrol in the dense jungles of Hapatola in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The personnel came from different command stations and linked up at a point to execute one of the biggest operations against Maoists in recent times.

A search and cordon operation, followed by a fierce gun battle, lasted for more than 15 hours, leaving 29 Maoists dead, including their top commander, Shankar Rao, who had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head. Three personnel were injured - Two from the BSF and one from the DRG, and the operation was declared a success.

BSF Sub Inspector Ramesh Chandra Chaudhary told NDTV how his platoon received the first fire from the Maoists and, despite suffering bullet injuries, he kept directing his troops during the gun battle. Sub Inspector Chaudhary was injured during the operation.

'The Operation' - Planning And Execution

"We left for the operation on Monday night, and all the teams came from different posts. By the morning of Tuesday, we laid a cordon. "We had intel that Maoists are present in the jungle. We thought the Maoists would be present at the first point, but they were not there. We searched for another spot and found cooking utensils. We had info that 15-20 are present, but around 35 rebels were up on the hill," the officer said, adding, "We searched to find them, and the person in front of the patrol saw some movement on top of a hill. It was an observation post (OP), and around two Maoists were present."

The Maoists were armed with Kalashnikovs, Light Machine Guns, small arms like INSAS, and other automatic weapons. In an uphill battle, the ratio is usually 10:1, i.e., if 1 enemy is present, then at least 10 soldiers are needed for an attack. The troops from DRG and BSF meticulously planned their ascent and surrounded them.

"Our team camouflaged with the surroundings and cornered them to lay a cordon. We knew they'd run for cover, and when they ran to protect themselves, they opened fire, and our teams retaliated with a heavy response, and the dense jungle turned into a battleground," Sub Inspector Chaudhary recalled how the operation panned out. The officer hails from Jaipur, and his family is present with him in the hospital.

'Maoists Used A Dangerous Tactic'

"The gun battle was on, and I took cover behind a tree. They fired back to break the ambush to run away, but a burst of fire from an LMG came and hit my leg. Even after getting hit, I could observe and tell my troops and told them that the Maoists were lying on the ground and using automatic weapons. It's a very dangerous tactic they used against us as the target becomes small when you lie down."

Suryakant Shrimali, a soldier from the DRG, was also injured in the encounter. He recalled how his team laid a cordon from two sides to ambush the Maoists.

The brave soldier twirled his moustache when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Sharma met him at the hospital. The smile on the officer's face did not fade despite being injured.

'We Ate Fruits'

"We crossed the river and got information that around 25 Maoists were present, climbed the hill and crossed a river stream but couldn't locate them. We ate fruits in the morning of Tuesday and then moved forward with our search. We received inputs that in Alparas forests around 30 Maoists are present on top of the hill. I was in the Tango company. We laid a cordon and ambushed them and the battle began around noon and went on for almost four hours," Suryakant told NDTV.

"I was hit in the right leg and it went through and through. We were determined to complete the operation and we finished their party. The operation was a big success for us," he added.