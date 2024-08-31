Exclusive: New Industrial Park In Rajasthan Soon, Reveals Chief Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, revealed that the state would soon establish a new industrial park, following a proposal from Vedanta Industries Chairman Anil Agarwal. The proposed park, which will benefit industries and small MSMEs, was discussed during a meeting between the Vedanta chief and Mr Sharma.

This new industrial park is expected to provide a major boost to industries and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the region. While the specific location of the park has not yet been disclosed, its development promises to enhance Rajasthan's appeal as an investment destination and stimulate economic growth across various sectors.

The announcement comes ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Summit, which aims to attract investments and promote the state's economic growth. The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the Mumbai roadshow, where Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 4.5 lakh crore were signed.

The state government plans to send a high-level delegation to all Indian states and 25 countries worldwide to promote investment opportunities in Rajasthan. Mr Sharma assured that the state will provide all necessary facilities to entrepreneurs, ensuring timely establishment of industries and single-window clearance for projects.