Exclusive: Amit Shah Says "Will Never Hurt Constitution" Amid Video Row

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Opposition for fearmongering

Home Minister Amit Shah today said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will never harm the Constitution, and the Opposition has been misleading voters with fearmongering.

The Home Minister's counterattack on the Opposition came after the BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress over a "deep fake and morphed" video of Mr Shah showed him talking about scrapping all reservations, while he was actually referring to removing quota only for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana.

The BJP had scrapped such a quota in Karnataka before it lost power to the Congress.

"We will win all the Lok Sabha seats in Assam... The voter list has been purified, hence it is understood that voting is decreasing. When the results come, we will see that BJP will form government with full majority," Mr Shah said during a rally in Assam.

"We still have a government with absolute majority. They (Opposition) are not used to absolute majority. We used absolute majority to remove Article 370, abolish triple talaq... 400 seats are needed to strengthen the country, make Modi ji the Prime Minister again," Mr Shah said. "No one can end reservation, or harm the Constitution," he added.

The Home Minister said the Opposition is no longer able to open their mouth on Pakistan and terrorism, as the Modi government has broken the back of terrorism.

"Why do you take Rahul Gandhi seriously? He says anything," Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah, who earlier in the day addressed rallies in Jhanjharpur and Begusarai Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, alleged the opposition bloc INDIA has been seeking to restore 'triple talaq', the banned act of Muslim men who give divorce uttering "talaq" thrice.

"Should we have triple talaq? INDIA alliance leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad say they will protect Muslim Personal Law. They should forget their plans. The BJP government will implement a Uniform Civil Code across the country," Mr Shah said.

On the deep fake video of the Home Minister, a BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the party's national media department in-charge Anil Baluni requested the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a free and fair election in the state.

"The Congress wants to derail the entire election process through deep fake and morphed videos (of Amit Shah). We raised a complaint before the Election Commission today against it. The Congress has tried to create confusion among people by posting a deep fake video from its official handle," Mr Vaishnaw told reporters after meeting the poll panel officials.