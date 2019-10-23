Examining CBI Complaint Filed Against Me, Says Harish Rawat

The CBI has filed a a complaint against Harish Rawat for alleged attempts of horse trading in 2016.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat today said that he has received a copy of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in the alleged horse-trading case and that his legal team is examining it.

"I have received a copy of the FIR filed by the CBI today. I am examining it along with my legal team," Mr Rawat said.

Earlier today, the CBI registered a case against Harish Rawat, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Samachar Plus Channel CEO Umesh Kumar for allegedly trying to indulge in horse-trading in 2016, which was allegedly caught on video.

The agency had conducted an preliminary enquiry into the alleged horse trading attempt on March 23, 2016 when the state was under President's rule. The video allegedly showed the Congress leader discussing money to win back the support of MLAs who had crossed over to the BJP so that he could get back to power.

The CBI said that the 2016 video has been indicated to be genuine.

"The recorded video conversation dated March 23, 2016, has been examined by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Gandhi Nagar and it has been opined that there is no addition/ deletion/ insertion/ tampering/ morphing in the video files indicating that the recordings are genuine," CBI said in the FIR.

The case was registered under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Nainital High Court had, on September 30, permitted the CBI to register an FIR and commence the investigation in the matter.

