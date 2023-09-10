'Exaggerated, Misleading': Centre Slams Trinamool Leader's G20 Post

PIB Fact Check team said Saket Gokhale's post is "misleading"

A post by a Trinamool Congress leader, alleging the venue of the G20 Summit in Delhi was flooded after heavy rain yesterday, has been called out as "misleading" by the government.

Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale tweeted a video alleging bad infrastructure at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit, after water accumulated at one of the corridors following rain.

"... After spending Rs 4,000 crore, this is the state of infrastructure," Mr Gokhale tweeted.

Responding to the video, the government said the "minor water logging" due to overnight rain was quickly cleared with pumps.

"A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of G20 Summit. This claim is exaggerated and misleading. Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. No water logging at venue presently," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a screenshot of the post by Mr Gokhale.

A video claims that there is waterlogging at venue of #G20Summit#PIBFactCheck:



✔️This claim is exaggerated and misleading



✔️Minor water logging in open area was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains



✔️No water logging at venue presently pic.twitter.com/JiWzWx1riZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 10, 2023

The Congress party also shared the video.

"Hollow development exposed. Bharat Mandapam was prepared for G20. Rs 2,700 crore was spent. It was lost in one rain..." the Congress said in the post.

Earlier today, marking the ceremonial transfer of the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who praised India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies.