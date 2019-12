ID Swami served as Minister of State for Home Affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime

Former Union Minister ID Swami died at the age of 90 today in Faridabad, Haryana.

He was suffering from heart disease and was admitted to the hospital in Faridabad.

Mr Swami was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in 1999 in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

The BJP leader was two times Lok Sabha member from Karnal in Haryana.

Mr Swami was born on August 11, 1929, at Babyal in Ambala district.