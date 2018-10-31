Ex-Union Minister Buta Singh's Daughter Gurkeerat Kaur Joins Congress

Gurkeerat Kaur said she will work for the Congress as per directions of its leaders

Former Union home minister Buta Singh's daughter Gurkeerat Kaur joined the Congress today.

Welcoming Ms Kaur to the party, senior Delhi Congress leader AK Walia hoped that she will work to strengthen the party through her experience in social work and legal profession.

Former municipal corporator from Krishna Nagar Ramesh Pandit also joined the Congress along with Ms Kaur.

Buta Singh, who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Jalore as a Samajwadi Party candidate and later rejoined the Congress, was also present on the occasion.

His son Arvinder Singh Lovely, former MLA from Delhi, also had last year rejoined the Congress.

Both Ms Kaur and Mr Pandit said they will work for the Congress as per directions of its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken.