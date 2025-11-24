"Propaganda": Ex-Tirupati Official On '20 Crore Spurious Ghee Laddoos' Claim

YSRCP MP and former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has pushed back hard against allegations that nearly 20 crore Tirumala laddoos prepared between 2019 and 2024 contained adulterated ghee, calling the claims political propaganda without scientific backing. He said he welcomed the ongoing SIT probe and was ready to cooperate whenever required, but warned that selective leaks and unverified claims were distorting facts and misleading devotees.

Subba Reddy said similar accusations were made during the earlier TDP government, when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was being used in laddoo preparation. He said the matter was taken to the Supreme Court, which ordered a CBI-monitored probe. "Before the SIT even concludes its inquiry this time, the same narrative is being circulated again. Has the SIT confirmed the presence of animal fat? Where is the lab proof?" he asked, urging all stakeholders to wait for scientific findings.

He pointed out that four ghee tankers deemed suspicious had been rejected and never used.

"How are these tankers being cited again after officials clarified they were returned?" he said, adding that shifting claims from vegetable fat to animal fat raised questions about the credibility of the allegations. He cautioned that such speculation could erode the faith of crores of devotees.

Responding to allegations over procurement prices, Subba Reddy said ghee purchased at Rs 326 a kilogram during the YSRCP tenure was being labelled adulterated, while ghee bought at lower rates in 2017 and 2018 faced no scrutiny. "If price is the benchmark, should that ghee also be treated as impure?" he asked, accusing the TDP of weaponising misinformation to target the previous government and dent the sanctity of Tirumala.

TDP and NDA keep up pressure

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that the earlier administration used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, and said his government restored the use of pure ghee. He questioned how ghee during the YSRCP period could be procured at Rs 319 when even palm oil was costlier.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed that National Dairy Development Board lab tests had detected fish oil, lard, palm oil and beef tallow in ghee supplied during the previous regime. He demanded answers from Subba Reddy and called for full transparency.

TDP MLA Gandi Babji alleged large-scale corruption in procurement, while NDA leaders accused the YSRCP of damaging TTD's reputation to deflect accountability. TDP MLC Deepak Reddy said any confirmed adulteration would be an affront to religious sanctity and required strict action.

The SIT report is awaited.