'Balanced Judgement', Says Ex-Speaker Sumitra Mahajan On Ayodhya Verdict

Former Lok Sabha speaker and Member of Parliament from BJP, Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday called Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict as 'balanced' and urged people to accept it in a calm and peaceful manner.

"It is a balanced judgement given by Supreme Court. I feel that we all should accept it with patience and a balanced and calm mind," Ms Mahajan said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust. "Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board," said the top court.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi pronounced the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

