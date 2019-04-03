Ex-Servicemen To Get Lateral Entry Into Civil Service: Rahul Gandhi

"Our ex-servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified ex-servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to ex-servicemen under the age of 40," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

All India | | Updated: April 03, 2019 23:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-Servicemen To Get Lateral Entry Into Civil Service: Rahul Gandhi

The party had released its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.


New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that qualified ex-servicemen will be given lateral entry into civil service if Congress is voted to power and the central paramilitary forces will also be opened up to them.

"Our ex-servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified ex-servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to ex-servicemen under the age of 40," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet. 

The party had released its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.
 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiCivil Services

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiSam ManekshawBITSATRomeo SeahawkElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsNaMo TVKirit SomaiyaGudi PadwaChoppersOnePlus 7WhatsAppMI vs CSK

................................ Advertisement ................................