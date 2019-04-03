Ex-Servicemen To Get Lateral Entry Into Civil Service: Rahul Gandhi

The party had released its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that qualified ex-servicemen will be given lateral entry into civil service if Congress is voted to power and the central paramilitary forces will also be opened up to them.

"Our ex-servicemen are India's pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified ex-servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to ex-servicemen under the age of 40," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

