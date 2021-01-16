Ex Ratings Agency Boss Hospitalised In Mumbai, On Oxygen Support: Report

Partho Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by the Mumbai Police last month

Former CEO of ratings agency BARC, Partho Dasgupta, who was arrested in the alleged fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) case, has been admitted to the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai, an official said today.

Mr Dasgupta, who suffers from diabetes, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of JJ hospital and is on oxygen support, the official said.

Partho Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by the Mumbai Police's crime branch on December 24 last year.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected his bail plea, stating that he played a vital role in the scam.

The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribed Partho Dasgupta with "lakhs of rupees" to ramp up his channel's viewership.

