Ex NSE Head Confronted With 'Himalayan Yogi', Refused To Recognise: CBI

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief Chitra Ramkrishna, arrested last night by the CBI, was confronted with her former aide Anand Subramanian, but she refused to recognise him, the agency told the court today.

"We have recovered 2,500 email exchanges between the accused," the CBI said, seeking 14-day custody of Chitra Ramkrishna, who has been arrested in a case of market manipulation.

Ms Ramkrishna's lawyer argued that she had been questioned for eight days and that she appeared before the CBI on Saturday and Sunday, even after the court rejected her request for protection from arrest.

The CBI said: "She gave evasive answers and that's why we had to arrest her. We need to confront her with the evidence."

Ms Ramkrishna was accused of taking decisions under the influence of a yogi living in the Himalayas by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in a report.

CBI sources recently said Anand Subramanian, the former Chief Operating Officer of the NSE, was revealed to be the "yogi" who communicated with Chitra Ramkrishna through email.

His controversial appointment was one of the decisions that Ms Ramkrishna took under the so-called yogi's influence. She shared confidential information with him related to the NSE from her mail id rchitra@icloud.com to rigyajursama@outlook.com between 2013 and 2016, CBI sources say.