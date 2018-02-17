Ex-Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Teams Up With BJP This Time

Neiphiu Rio was the first politician in Nagaland to be elected chief minister for three consecutive terms. He was elected president of Kohima district youth wing in 1974 and became the acting president of the United Democratic Front (UDF) youth wing in 1976-77.
He was elected area council chairman of Northern Angami in September 1984.
First elected to the Nagaland assembly on a Congress ticket in 1989, he was appointed sports and school education minister and later higher and technical education minister in the SC Jamir government.
After winning in the 1993 Nagaland assembly elections, Mr Rio became Works and Housing Minister as Mr Jamir became the chief minister again.
He was appointed Home Minister after the 1998 election, but shortly before the next assembly polls resigned from the Mr Jamir-led Congress in September 2002, accusing the chief minister of blocking a negotiated settlement on the Naga issue.
Mr Rio also resigned from the membership of the assembly and the Congress in November 2002. He became chief minister after winning the 2003 Nagaland assembly elections.
Mr Rio was dismissed as chief minister when President's rule was imposed on Nagaland in January 2008. Then party emerged as the single-largest party in the ensuing elections and Mr Rio, as the leader of DAN, was invited by the governor to form the government in March 2008.
Mr Rio had a providential escape in May 1995 when Naga insurgents tried to assassinate him.
With inputs from PTI