Go To High Court First: Supreme Court In Ex-Mumbai Cop Vs State Minister

Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh should go to high court in the ongoing issue, Supreme Court said today.

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh has been told by the Supreme Court to file a case in the Bombay High Court first on his allegation of corruption against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court before passing the order today asked Mr Singh why he did not go to the high court before coming to them. When the top court pointed out that the person against whom his petition has been filed was not even made a party to the case, the former Mumbai Police officer's lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said the paperwork has been done to make the Nationalist Congress Party leader a party to the case.

Mr Singh had made corruption allegations against the Home Minister last week in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He sought an "impartial and fair investigation" by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the "various corrupt malpractices" of Mr Deshmukh. He also challenged his transfer to the Home Guards, ordered by the Maharashtra government last week over lapses into the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, when an SUV filled with gelatin sticks was found on a road near the Reliance Industries chairman house in Mumbai.