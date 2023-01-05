Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, 12 Others Charged In Ambulance Fraud Case

Mukhtar Ansari is former Uttar Pradesh MLA. (File)

Police have filed a charge sheet against 13 people, including former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari, in a case of alleged fraud in the registration of an ambulance used to ferry him to a Punjab court in 2021.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar Singh, the investigating officer of the case, said on Thursday that the charge sheet was filed in the court of Special Additional Sessions Judge (Gangster Court) Amit Singh on Wednesday evening.

The next hearing of the matter will be held on January 19.

During his jail time in Punjab, Mr Ansari was on March 31, 2021, taken to the Mohali court from Ropar jail in an ambulance having its number registered in Barabanki. A case was registered on April 2 that year in Barabanki after finding that the documents used for registration of the ambulance were fake, Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh said in March last year, a gangster case was lodged against 13 people including Mukhtar Ansari.

Apart from Ansari, one Alka Rai, Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath Yadav, Anand Yadav, Suhaib Mujahid, Salim, Mohammad Jafri alias Shahid, Surendra Sharma, Mohammad Shahid, Firoz Qureshi, Afroz Khan alias Chunnu and Zafar alias Chanda were made accused in the case, he said

