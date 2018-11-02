'It Was Consensual': MJ Akbar After US-Based Journalist Alleges Rape

After a US-based journalist accused MJ Akbar of raping her over two decades ago, the former minister said they were in a consensual relationship which didn't end on a "best note", news agency ANI reported.

"Somewhere around 1994, Ms Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into a consensual relationship that spanned several months. This relationship gave rise to talk and would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note," the journalist-turned-politician told ANI.

Pallavi Gogoi has written in The Washington Post about the times when her boss, MJ Akbar, allegedly assaulted her.

"On November 2, The Washington Post ran a piece written by Pallavi Gogoi, detailing false allegations of rape and violence against me. I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light," MJ Akbar said.