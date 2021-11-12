Ex-Maharashtra Minister's Probe Agency Custody Extended Till November 15

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh will stay in custody till November 15.

A special court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week.

A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the 71-year-old NCP leader to judicial custody after rejecting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking extension of his remand.

However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12.

On Friday, the former minister was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.