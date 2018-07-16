Farooq Abdullah Charged By CBI In Scam Linked To J&K Cricket Body

In January, CBI had record the statement of Farooq Abdullah over the multi-crore scam

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been charged by the CBI in a corruption case linked to the state cricket body.

In January this year, the CBI had record the statement of the National Conference party president over the multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). This came after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in November directed the agency to complete the probe within three months.

The scam had emerged in March 2012 after the association treasurer, Manzoor Wazir, filed a complaint against former office-bearers, Muhammad Saleem Khan (former general secretary) and ex-treasurer Ahsan Mirza.

In September 2015, the High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the scam where it was alleged that instead of utilizing funds received from BCCI between April 2002 and December 2011 on developing infrastructure, they were pocketed by members.

Mr Abdullah, the then JKCA president, along with others, was also accused. At the time, Mr Abdullah had not denied the scam, but insisted that he wasn't involved.