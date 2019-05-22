Ex-Directors Of Crisis-Hit Lending Firm IL&FS Raided By Probe Agency

IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of Rs. 91,000 crore.

The Enforcement Directrate is carrying out searches at the homes and offices of four former directors of crisis-hit lending firm IL&FS in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money-laundering probe.

IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of Rs. 91,000 crore and has been trying to sell its assets to repay debt after several defaults forced the government to overhaul its management.

Premises of Rajesh Kotian, Shehzad Dilan, Manu Kochhar and Mukund Sapre are being searched by the probe agency today.

The central agency had first carried out searches in this case in February after it filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The debt crisis at the infrastructure lender came to light after a series of defaults by its group companies from September last year.

In April, the former chairman of IL&FS was arrested for alleged abuse of power in the company.

The government took control of the heavily indebted infrastructure financing and construction group in October last year, following a string of defaults on debt obligations.

IL&FS first shocked markets when it postponed a $350 million bonds issuance in March 2018 due to demand for a higher yield from investors.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019