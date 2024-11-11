Ex CIA Agent Praises India's Intelligence Agencies And Foreign Policies, Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video

Andrew Bustamante is a former CIA intelligence officer, entrepreneur, and social media personality

A video has resurfaced online showing a former CIA agent discussing India's intelligence services and foreign policy, highlighting several key strengths. In the video, Andrew Bustamante praised India's intelligence services, specifically RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and IB (Intelligence Bureau), for their exceptional work. Mr Bustamante also commended India's skillful balance in managing relations with global powers, noting how the country is successfully increasing its GDP, consumption, and population simultaneously. He also emphasised India's robust economic growth rate and suggested that these factors position India to become a strong superpower in the coming years.

''India has two of the best intelligence services in the world, one of them is RAW, which is their foreign collection wing, and the other is their internal wing. I think they are so powerfully pragmatic that they have found a way to be America's ally, China's ally and Russia's ally, while they are increasing their GDP, consumption and population, all three things that make for a stellar future,'' Mr Bustamante says in the video.

The video was shared on X by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju who wrote, ''He has made an interesting point about India. He seems an intelligent guy,'' along with the video.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Indian intelligence wings no doubt are one of the best in this world. People who mock/criticize them don't even know a bit about their success rates as they don't show it off. Bharat is Bharat's best friend.''

Another commented, ''World knows the potential and influence of Bharat more than our countrymen.'' A third said, ''India is backing India! That's exactly how a country should operate.''

Notably, Andrew Bustamante is a renowned former CIA intelligence officer, entrepreneur, and social media personality. During his time with the CIA, he specialized in covert operations, intelligence gathering, and counterintelligence, giving him unique insights into global intelligence practices and geopolitics. Following his CIA tenure, Bustamante founded 'Everyday Espionage', a company dedicated to providing training and consulting services on surveillance, counter-surveillance, and personal security.

Through his popular YouTube channel and podcast, he shares insightful knowledge on intelligence, security, and lifestyle design, amassing a significant following across social media platforms.