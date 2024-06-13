Ex Bureaucrats Amit Khare, Tarun Kapoor Reappointed Advisors To PM

Amit Khare (R) is a former IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre while Tarun Kapoor is from Himachal cadre

Former bureaucrats Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor have been reappointed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisors in the Prime Minister's Office from June 10, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions said in a press release.

The appointments have been made in the "rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India" for two years on a contractual basis, it said.

Amit Khare is a 1985-batch retired Indian Administrative Services officer of the Jharkhand cadre, while Mr Kapoor is from the 1987 batch of the Himachal Pradesh cadre. Mr Kapoor was a former petroleum secretary and Mr Khare has served as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Education.

In another order, the Personnel Ministry has also reappointed Ajit Doval as the National Security Advisor from June 10 for a third term and PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with effect from June 10

Both Mr Doval and Mr Mishra will be assigned the rank of a cabinet minister in the table of precedence during their term in office, official statements said.