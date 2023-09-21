Ex-BJP MLA Mamta Meena Joins AAP In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Polls

An AAP release said Mamta Meena was inducted into the party in the national capital.

Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Mamta Meena on Thursday joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. She had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party three days ago after being miffed at not being given a ticket from Chachaura seat in Guna for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP had announced the name of Priyanka Meena for the seat in the its first list of 39 candidates.

An AAP release said Mamta Meena was inducted into the party in the national capital by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

She said she was happy to join AAP and was ready to shoulder any responsibility given to her by the party.

People in MP were unhappy with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and were keen to give AAP a chance, Meena was quoted as saying in the release.

The release said Meena was active in MP politics for 18 years and had been Guna district panchayat chief.

She lost to the Congress' Shivnarayan Meena from Chachaura seat by 8,000 votes in 2008 but managed to defeat him by more than 34,000 votes in the 2013 state polls.

In 2018, she lost from Chachaura to Lakshman Singh, the brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, by a margin of 9,797 votes.

