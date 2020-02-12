Ex-Arunachal Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's Son Found Dead In UK Apartment

Kalikho Pul committed suicide in his official Bungalow in state capital Itanagar in August 2016.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's son, Shubanso Pul was found dead in his one-room apartment in the United Kingdom under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

Shubanso Pul, 20, was studying at the Law school of the University of Sussex, England.

According to the official sources, his family was informed on Tuesday and is trying to get back the body to Arunachal Pradesh with the help of the Indian High Commission in the UK.

Police sources from Itanagar have confirmed that the UK Police has informed them that they suspect it to be a case of suicide since they had to break open into his in Brighton. However, police sources added that UK Police has started investigations into the case.

This comes as a shocker to the family after Kalikho Pul committed suicide in his official Bungalow in state capital Itanagar in August 2016, weeks after being unseated as the Chief Minister by a ruling of the Supreme Court. He had left behind a 60-page suicide note.

Kalikho Pul's wife had appealed for CBI or NIA probe into the allegations leveled in her husband's purported suicide note against some former and serving persons holding constitutional posts and politicians, which she later had withdrawn.

According to some family members, Shubanso was 'depressed' ever since his father died but had never tried to attempt suicide in the past.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)