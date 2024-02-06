EVM Stolen From Tahsildar's Office In Pune Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

"The incident occurred on midnight of Saturday - Sunday," police said (Representational)

As Lok Sabha elections are months away, an electronic voting machine (EVM) has been stolen from Tahsildar's office at Saswad in Pune, police said.

The act of theft was captured on CCTV cameras.

Pune Rural police has registered a case of theft at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals seen on the CCTV. A team has also been constituted to nab the culprits, said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

"The incident occurred on midnight of Saturday - Sunday. A case has been registered at Saswad Police Station against three unidentified individuals for stealing some stationery and a control unit of EVM, a team has also been made to nab the accused," the SP said.

Further probe is on, he added.

