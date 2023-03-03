'Everyone Waiting For This': Broadcasting Secretary Visits Ram Temple

"The temple is becoming a centre of faith for all religions across India."

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday reached Ayodhya on Thursday to take stock of the ongoing construction work of Ram temple there.

He inspected the Ram temple construction site and discussed about the entire work with the site engineers.

Speaking to ANI, Apurva Chandra said, "Earlier no one was sure where the Ram temple would be made. Police were standing here earlier but today a temple is being made here. Everyone is waiting for this temple."

"The temple is becoming a centre of faith for all religions across India. The devotees will come here not only from India but also from abroad to visit," he said.

Apoorva Chandra reached Ayodhya from Delhi via Lucknow on Thursday morning with his family.

During the inspection, Secretary Chandra was accompanied by General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai.

While talking to ANI, Champat Rai said, "Ram temple will be of three floors. Ground floor to be completed by December 2023. Devotees can start visiting from January 2024. The rest of the floors are to be completed by the end of 2024. The work is being done within the time frame."

Mr Rai further said about Ram Janmabhoomi that whoever will come here to offer prayer, there will be the biggest spiritual change after darshan as the people will take the qualities of Ram with them.

The technicians and labourers working at Ram Janmabhoomi said, "They are very fortunate that they got a chance to work in the construction of the temple and they also believe that because of working here their name will always be remembered.

Mr Chandra also inspected the modern railway station that is being built in Ayodhya. This railway station will be the three-storey railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

"Saw the station and talked to the engineer working here. The bearing capacity of this station is more than one lakh which also consists of a retiring room," Mr Chandra said.

The construction of the temple is progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a significant part of the construction process has been completed since the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020.

