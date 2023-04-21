'Everyone Has Right To Choose...': Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee Backs Gay Marriages

Love has no religion, no boundaries and no limit, said Abhishek Banerjee. (File)

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday expressed support for those seeking legal sanction to same-sex marriages, which is currently being heard by a five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. Mr Banerjee, the National General Secretary of the Trinamool, said these were his personal views on the matter.

"The matter is sub-judice, but I think India is a democratic country and everyone has got the right to choose their own life partner. Love has no religion, no boundaries and no limit," he said.

"So, if I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I am a man and I am fond of a man, If I am a woman and I am fond of a woman - whatever combination that is, no authority can make a comment on that," Mr Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, added.

He said he believes "everyone has the right to fall in love, select and choose their life partner. I am certain that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of democracy and the ethos that we take pride in and the diversity that unites India," he said.

The centre, which has been opposing the legal recognition of gay marriages, on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has invited suggestions from all states regarding this matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the states must be heard as matters such as marriage, divorce and adoption are in the realm of the Concurrent List of the Constitution that empowers the states to make laws on these issues.

The centre also argued that only the Parliament can decide on the creation of a new social relationship and that the court must first examine if it can hear this matter. It has said that those who are part of the proceedings don't represent the views of the nation, and that these petitions reflect "urban elitist views".

Mr Banerjee claimed the centre's arguments were a tactic to delay the court from arriving at a decision on the issue.

"This is a tactic to keep it dangling for no reason in the Supreme Court. They do not want the Supreme Court to interfere. This is a tactic to ensure that Supreme Court does not give anything that will eventually be detrimental to the cult image that they have created. If you had to seek a response you could have done that in the last seven years. What kept you waiting for so long," he asked.

"You want to keep things hanging midway for no reason and let Supreme Court be in some kind of a doubt or scepticism. I think the court will address it and since the case is sub-judice, I think it's better not to make any further comment," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday refused to comment on the issue since it is sub-judice. "I love people who love others. This matter is sensitive and I have to see the pulse of the people. I will have to see the court order and then we can form an opinion," she had said.

The BJP-led centre has also argued that marriage in Indian laws refer to the marriage between a biological man and a biological woman.

The Congress has shied away from taking a clear position, but individual leaders have spoken in support of legalising same-sex marriages. The CPI(M) has also supported legalizing gay marriages.

Senior Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien, has given a notice for introducing a private member's Bill in Rajya Sabha, seeking the legalisation of same-sex marriage, according to sources.

Several other Opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the DMK, are yet to take an official position on the issue.