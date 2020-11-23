Every Vote For Asaduddin Owaisi A Vote Against India: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya called Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls the BJP's gateway to the south.

The BJP's Tejasvi Surya, campaigning for the Hyderabad civic polls next month, aimed a searing offensive at AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, saying every vote for him was a vote against India.

Accusing both Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi of "playing divisive and communal politics", Tejasvi Surya, a BJP MP from Bengaluru, also accused the AIMIM leaders of "allowing only Rohingya Muslims, not development", in Hyderabad.

"Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," said Mr Surya, recently elevated as the BJP's youth wing president.

"He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohammed Ali Jinnah also spoke. Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers."

The firebrand BJP MP called the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls to be held on December 1 the BJP's gateway to the south.

"Change Hyderabad today, change Telangana tomorrow, change South India day after tomorrow. The whole nation is watching Hyderabad," he said.

The civic polls in Hyderabad have become a high profile contest with the BJP raising the stakes after winning a byelection in the Dubbaka assembly seat, a stronghold of Telangana's ruling party TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti).

Sensing an opportunity to consolidate its base in Telangana ahead of assembly polls due in three years, the BJP decided to go all out in the civic election.

"It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development or new infrastructure project in old Hyderabad. The only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims," said Mr Surya.