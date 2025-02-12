"Every Step Guided By Mother's Love": Gautam Adani At Son's Wedding

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the true force behind his son Jeet Adani is the latter's mother Preeti Adani, adding that a every step of his has been guided by his mother's love.

Gautam Adani delivered an emotional speech at Jeet Adani's wedding with diamond businessman Jaimin Shah's daughter Diva Shah.

"What makes this occasion even more special is that Jeet and Diva have chosen to celebrate their union by embracing tradition and honoring a greater purpose. This wedding is not just a moment of joy, it also marks the beginning of initiatives that will uplift the lives of countless underprivileged individuals," he said.

He added that he prays that Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's love remains rooted in "generosity, responsibility and the desire to create a positive change."

Crediting his wife and Jeet Adani's mother Preeti Adani, Gautam Adani said she has been the true force behind him, adding that a mother not only gives birth to the child but also dedicates her life to her child's dreams.

"As you step into this new chapter, remember that every step you have taken has been guided by her boundless love, prayers and sacrifices. She has been your pillar of strength, your guiding light and your anchor standing by you through every victory and challenge, always steady, always supportive," he said.

Jeet Adani married Diva Shah in an intimate ceremony, with a small group of friends and family in attendance, On February 7. The rituals were performed according to Jain tradition at Shantigram in Ahmedabad.

To celebrate his son's wedding, Gautam Adani pledged Rs 10,000 crore to various social causes, including Rs 10 lakh each for 500 Divyang brides every year. These initiatives will focus on giving all sections of society access to a network of affordable world-class hospitals and medical colleges, affordable top-tier K-12 schools and advanced global skill academies with assured employability.

The young business leader is inspired by his mother, who transformed the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Gujarat's Mundra into a force for change.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, is Director of Adani Airport Holdings - India's largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. An alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Jeet oversees the Adani Group's defence, petrochemicals and copper businesses. He is also in charge of the Group's digital transformation.