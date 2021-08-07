'Every Indian Proud And Happy': PM's Pat For Bajrang Punia's Olympics Win

Bajrang Punia clinched the bronze medal in 65 kg freestyle wrestling at Tokyo Olympics. AFP

Congratulatory messages started pouring in as soon as Bajrang Punia clinched the bronze medal in 65 kg freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the wrestler and said every Indian shares the joy of his success.

"A special moment for Indian wrestling! Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning the Bronze at #Tokyo2020. You have distinguished yourself as an outstanding wrestler with untiring efforts, consistency and tenacity over the years. Every Indian shares the joy of your success!" the President tweeted from his official handle.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy."

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who earlier held the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, tweeted, "India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 ! Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you! #Cheer4India."

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared on Twitter a clip of him watching the winning moment.

"Bronze for Bajrang !!! You did it ! India is thrilled beyond words! I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish ! #Tokyo2020 ," he tweeted.