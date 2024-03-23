Ever Secretly Used Swiggy, Zomato Founder Was Asked. What He said

Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal at NDTV Indian Of The Year award event

Has food delivery giant Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal ever secretly ordered food from its rival Swiggy? The 41-year-old CEO, who received the NDTV Entrepreneur Of The Year award today, answered in the negative.

"I have never; I have never," he said with a smile, repeating himself for emphasis.

Asked about his message to young India that wants to be as successful as him, he said, "I come from a very small town in Punjab. I think the only message is no matter where you are born, what background you come from, you can actually make it."

Zomato, which delivers food to millions across India, commissioned criticism earlier this week over its "pure veg" food delivery service with a separate green uniform. Mr Goyal's team responded swiftly and scrapped the separate uniform plan. He said Zomato will have a 'pure veg' fleet and it will show on the app that it is delivering orders that opt for this service. The red uniform will continue, he added.

In previous conversations, Mr Goyal has recounted how his frustration with a pizza order led him to the idea for an online service while he was still a student at the Indian Institute of Technology.