'Even Hitler Gave Jobs To Lackeys': Arvind Kejriwal's All-Out Attack On PM

"Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put The Kashmir Files on YouTube," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched an all-out attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the floor of the Delhi Assembly. Ripping into the BJP over the movie The Kashmir Files, Mr Kejriwal delved into history and cited the German dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Even Hitler gave jobs to his lackeys. What did he (Modi) give you?" Mr Kejriwal said."Kejriwal works even for you. If someone in your family is ill, Kejriwal provides you medicines, not Modi. Open your eyes, leave BJP and join AAP," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

Earlier in his address, Mr Kejriwal attacked the BJP over its demand to make The Kashmir Files tax free in the national capital.

"Why are you asking us to make it tax-free? If you are so keen, ask Vivek Agnihotri to put it on YouTube, it will all be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day. Where is the need to make it tax free," Mr Kejriwal said amid laughter and thumping of desks by Delhi assembly members.

Then, taking on PM Modi, he said that even after ruling the country for eight years, the Prime Minister has to "take the help of a movie for political gains".

PM Modi had earlier lauded the movie, saying it rattled the "entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has kicked up a political storm.

As the BJP-ruled states offered tax concessions and gave leave to government employees leave to watch it, the opposition contended that it was "one-sided" and slammed the portrayal of excessive violence.

The film has been declared tax-free in most BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

The Delhi BJP hit back at the Chief Minister over his remarks. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Mr Kejriwal's response showed his "insensitivity towards the pain of Kashmiri Pandits".

"AAP had in the past supported the demand for a plebiscite by Kashmiri separatists…So, appreciation for The Kashmir Files movie cannot be expected from him (Mr Kejriwal)," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.