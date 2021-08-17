Evacuating Indian Embassy Staff From Kabul Was 'Difficult': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked all those who helped in the evacuation process.

Evacuating the embassy officials from Afghanistan's Kabul and bringing them back home was a "difficult and complicated exercise" for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today, hours after a special Air Force flight brought back the envoy, along with other staff members and Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops.

"Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible," Mr Jaishankar tweeted this evening.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan after 20 years on Sunday by capturing capital Kabul after a series of provincial capitals fell in rapid succession and the nation's president, Ashraf Ghani, fled abroad.

As thousands of residents mobbed the Kabul airport trying to flee the Taliban rule, two Indian Air Force C-17 transports flew into the capital on August 15 to evacuate Indian officials.

The first Indian transport aircraft left Kabul on Monday with 45 Indians under very challenging circumstances given the chaos at Kabul airport. The remaining members of the Indian diplomatic and security contingent were unable to evacuate yesterday since the route to the airport was closed.

Mr Jaishnkar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken overnight and said: "Discussed latest developments in Afghanistan with @SecBlinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard."

The minister is in the US on a four-day visit to attend a number of UN Security Council events, including a briefing on terrorism that will be held under India's presidency.

This morning, all the remaining Indian mission members - over 120 of them - including Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon, were finally able to board the second IAF C-17 and land at the Hindon airbase near Delhi.

Mr Jaishankar also said that 21 Indian nationals were evacuated from Kabul to Paris with the help of the French government. "Discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. We will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council. Thank him for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris," he wrote on Twitter.

Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon, shortly after landing in Gujarat, said, "You cannot imagine how great it is to be back home. After two weeks of intense work, very complicated situation, the whole mission is very happy that it is finally over. We are back home safely, securely, without any accidents or harm to any of our people."

The Indian envoy described the situation in Afghanistan as "fluid", adding that a small number of Indian nationals remained in the country, and the government is continuously monitoring the situation to bring them back.