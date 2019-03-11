Centre To Issue New Safety Rules For Boeing Plane After Ethiopia Crash

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday, killing 157 people.

A day after the fatal crash of a Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft in Ethiopia, India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Monday it is reviewing safety issues related to the planes operating in the country and will issue additional safety instructions soon. A Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 on board, including four Indians. This is the second incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX jet since one run by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October, killing 189 people.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA said it would issue additional safety instructions later on Monday or Tuesday for Indian carriers operating the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes in India. Full service carrier Jet Airways and low-cost carrier SpiceJet own and operate these aircraft in India. SpiceJet told NDTV that it is operating all 13 of its 737 MAX 8 planes. Jet Airways, which reportedly has eight such aircraft, is yet to come out with a statement.

A senior civil aviation ministry official told news agency PTI that it would discuss with the DGCA on the action that needs to be taken with regard to 737 MAX aircraft.

While Jet Airways has placed orders for 225 737 MAX planes with Boeing and some have already been delivered, SpiceJet, which has embarked on ambitious expansion plans, has a deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft, including at least 155 737 MAX 8 planes.

Boeing said on Monday the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash is in its early stages and there is no need to issue new guidance to operators of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft based on the information it has so far.

The 737 MAX 8 is a new model from the US aircraft manufacturer's best-selling 737, which has been operating since 1967. More than 350 Boeing 737-MAX planes have been delivered and more than 5,000 have been ordered worldwide since 2017.

Boeing has been criticised for not informing airlines in detail about how to override problematic software on the flight control system of the 737 MAX aircraft.

The new software is part of an automatic system designed to ensure that the aircraft does not stall; in other words, lose it ability to remain flying.

Boeing was quoted by reports as saying that the 737 MAX 8 was "as safe as any airplane that has ever flown the skies."

(With inputs from Reuters and PTI)